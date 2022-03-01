Nekter Juice Bar Signs 16-Unit Deal with Longstanding Franchisee

Nekter Juice Bar today announces that one of its longstanding franchise partners with 12 locations, Batta Foods Inc., has signed another multi-unit agreement for an additional 16 locations in Southern California. Batta Foods became a franchise partner in 2016 and has locations throughout the Inland Empire region including Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

The news comes as Nekter Juice Bar is on track to sign 100 new franchise and area development agreements this year, and as the lifestyle brand continues to expand its footprint across the country including new markets of Boise, Idaho; Chicago; Detroit; St. Louis; and San Antonio. As Nekter remains on track to open at least 55 locations in 2022, the brand will open a record number of 10 locations in one month in March and soon will sell out several territories.

According to Aman Batta, director of operations for Batta Foods, the Nekter franchise retains a dedicated focus on supporting its franchisees through an experienced and professional corporate team, strong operational efficiencies, a robust digital marketing program, and forward-thinking and creative R&D and marketing teams.

“Our ongoing success as a Nekter Juice Bar franchisee stems in great part to the open communication with the corporate office, which involves us in much of the decision-making process related to menu development, marketing campaigns, and operations as well as important discussions around best practices and the brand’s near-term and long-term goals,” says Batta. “Moreover, Nekter’s steadfast commitment to its original mission -- offering a simple, appealing and nutritionally sound menu -- continues to delight the guests at our stores and has turned them into years-long loyal and return customers.”

“Unlike many restaurant brands, including those in our category, more than half of our franchisees have multiple units,” says Steve Schulze, CEO, Nekter Juice Bar. “This is a testament not only to the strength and popularity of Nekter Juice Bar, but more importantly it signals the faith our franchisees have in growing their portfolios with us. Our franchise partners are more than business associates, they are real people who have a vested interest and passion for helping their guests and communities improve overall wellness. We owe it to them to work hard every day to ensure our brand remains one of the industry’s most loved brands.”

As Batta Foods prepares to open its next several locations, including the first Nekter Juice Bar in Palm Desert, California, Batta doesn’t see the brand slowing anytime soon. “While the pandemic has slowed growth for many restaurant brands, Nekter Juice Bar continues to succeed because we have been able to forge an enviable trust among guests. They continue to appreciate our transparency and commitment to ingredient integrity.”

Nekter Juice Bar recently reported a 28% increase in revenue in 2021 versus 2020 and the juice bar category’s leading top quintile average store sales of $908,906.* Additionally, registrations for its rewards app in 2021 increased by 29% over 2020 with total loyalty users approaching the 1 million-mark, a record number in the juice bar category, while Nekter’s digital marketing strategies spurred online traffic to soar by 35% in 2021 versus 2020.