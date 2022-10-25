Nekter Juice Bar Signs 64 Franchise Agreements

Nekter Juice Bar, America’s freshest juice bar experience with more than 330 locations open or in development, today announced that the brand has signed 64 new franchise locations since the start of 2022 with many of those locations opening in new markets including Arkansas, Iowa, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Tennessee.

The healthy living brand also recently partnered with Kitchen United to open five “ghost kitchen” locations in Indianapolis, Indiana, and Columbus, Ohio, following the opening of its first ghost kitchen with DoorDash Kitchens in Redwood City, California, last May. Additionally, in September, Nekter opened its first licensed location inside a grocery store in Shoreview, Minnesota.

The news comes as Nekter celebrates being named once again a “Top Food Franchise” in 2022 by Entrepreneur magazine in the Smoothies/Juices category. According to the magazine, the recognition reflects Nekter Juice Bar’s position in the 2022 Entrepreneur Franchise 500 and the magazine’s rankings of favorable costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

“At Nekter Juice Bar, our franchisees are part of our family, and we treat them as such every step of the way,” says Schulze. “We remain exceptionally transparent and approachable, delivering outstanding franchisee support by an experienced team that truly wants every franchise partner to prosper. This honor from Entrepreneur magazine is so appreciated and underscores how important our partners are as we continue to scale across the country.”

Since its founding in 2010, Nekter has been heralded as a pioneer in the juice bar category, championing a transparent, ingredient-centric, nutritious, and affordable menu of fresh juices, superfood smoothies, acai bowls and other healthy snacks. The brand has since garnered many top restaurant industry and national business awards, along with millions of loyal fans across the country, who count on Nekter to offer only the highest quality, “real” ingredients without any fillers, added sugars or additives.

"After searching for more than a year for the ideal franchise, I discovered that Nekter Juice Bar was a brand that I could truly relate to in terms of my journey to healthy living and my transition from a traditional career to entrepreneurship," says Mina Miglani, who owns and operates a Nekter Juice Bar in Anaheim, California. "The operational and marketing support I receive from the Nekter team has made all the difference in the strong sales at my store, and I look forward to growing with them and opening more locations. In fact, I'm on pace to set a record for the highest sales in a given year by a store owned for less than two years. I can't recommend this franchise opportunity more for anyone seeking to combine a health-oriented mindset with a successful business."