Pumpkin spice season is back but at Nékter Juice Bar, it’s getting a clean, elevated makeover. Launching September 2 on the Nékter app and October 1 at locations nationwide, the new Fall Into Flavor collection reimagines pumpkin indulgence with recipes made from real pumpkin and nutrient-rich ingredients, never sugary syrups or artificial substitutes. Available through December 1, 2025, this limited-time menu delivers cozy fall flavor with a wholesome, functional twist.

Crafted to fuel the season, the collection balances indulgence with better-for-you benefits, offering plant-based energy, fiber and protein in every bite. It’s a wholesome way to enjoy pumpkin spice any time of day capturing all the nostalgia of autumn while staying true to Nékter’s clean-label promise.

Guests can savor the season without compromise, knowing each option is as nourishing as it is delicious.

The Fall Into Flavor lineup features three seasonal creations:

Pumpkin Spice Smoothie : All the flavor, none of the fake. A lighter, better-for-you take on the classic, blended with house-made nut milk, real pumpkin, banana, dates, and agave.

: All the flavor, none of the fake. A lighter, better-for-you take on the classic, blended with house-made nut milk, real pumpkin, banana, dates, and agave. Pumpkin Spice Chia Pudding : Nutritious, clean and fall in every bite. Creamy chia pudding layered with real pumpkin mousse, topped with crunchy hemp granola, crisp red apples and a sprinkle of pumpkin spice.

: Nutritious, clean and fall in every bite. Creamy chia pudding layered with real pumpkin mousse, topped with crunchy hemp granola, crisp red apples and a sprinkle of pumpkin spice. Pumpkin Spice Protein Waffles: Wholesome comfort meets functional fuel. A warm, protein-packed duo topped with house-made pumpkin mousse, a dollop of coco whip and a dusting of fall spices.

“Pumpkin spice is everywhere this time of year, but too often it’s all sugar and no substance,” said Alexis Parra, co-founder and chief visionary officer of Nékter Juice Bar. “At Nékter Juice Bar, we’re committed to doing things differently. By using real pumpkin and nutrient-dense ingredients, we’ve created a fall menu that feels indulgent but actually supports our guests’ health and wellness goals. It’s pumpkin season the way it should be: real, fresh and truly delicious.”