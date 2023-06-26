Nékter Juice Bar's Too Faced Smoothie Becomes Most Popular LTO in Company History

The first national brand partnership for Nékter Juice Bar has resulted in the most successful, limited time offering (LTO) smoothie since Nékter’s founding in 2010. Available for just one month during May 2023 at Nékter’s nearly 200 locations across the country, the Nékter x Too Faced Smoothie, created in partnership with national makeup brand Too Faced, surpassed all of Nékter’s expectations with product demand far exceeding initial projections.

The smoothie, a pink and refreshing tropical, fruity blend of Nékter’s signature ingredients including pitaya, strawberries, pineapple, dates, hemp hearts, agave, and Nékter’s housemade cashew nut milk, accounted for more than 3% of systemwide sales and over 8% of smoothie sales. Additionally, Nékter’s entire smoothie segment saw an almost 18% increase versus 2022 and the average guest who ordered the smoothie ordered it three more times during the month of the promotion.

According to Jon Asher, Chief Marketing Officer at Nékter Juice Bar, the promotion’s success can be attributed to the strong collaboration between the two brands, and a robust and integrated marketing campaign including in-store presence and social and digital amplification supported by both brands. In fact, Nékter saw increases of 21% in new Instagram followers and 25% in profile visits from the previous month. Moreover, the healthy living brand enjoyed more than 2 million organic views or engagements on social channels related to the collaboration.

“The Nékter x Too Faced Smoothie brought together the best of two worlds, merging nourishing ingredients with playful aesthetics that attracted a diverse customer base spanning both health-conscious individuals and beauty enthusiasts,” says Asher. “Essentially, we were able to introduce Nékter’s pioneering approach to ingredient integrity and menu transparency to a new category of consumer that resulted in record trial and return orders and a substantial boost in our overall smoothie category.”