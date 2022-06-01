Nekter Juice Bar's Watermelon Lineup Returns for the Summer

Summer is coming early to Nekter Juice Bar with the much-anticipated return of the national lifestyle brand’s Watermelon Cooler Juice and Watermelon Berry Smoothie and the debut of a new Watermelon Sorbet Bowl. Refreshing and light plus low-calorie, low-fat and nutrient-rich, the three limited-time specials will be available to enjoy at Nekter Juice Bars across the country from Thursday, June 2, through Sunday, September 7, 2022.

Relished and valued for its sweet taste and hydrating qualities for centuries around the globe, watermelon is a significant source of iron, manganese and vitamin C and helps support healthy digestion. The summertime fruit is also a powerful antioxidant and anti-inflammatory, containing more lycopene than its fruit cousin, the tomato.

The new Watermelon Sorbet Bowl is made fresh daily and combines watermelon, strawberry and pineapple into a cool and refreshing sorbet and is then topped with fresh watermelon, pineapple and hemp hearts.

The Watermelon Cooler Juice has been a guest favorite since 2015 and includes a touch of cooling and energizing fresh mint.

The Watermelon Berry Smoothie, another summertime favorite, is a light blend bursting with the flavors of the season including watermelon, strawberries, lemon, and a hint of agave nectar.

“There’s really no way to beat the heat, stay hydrated and reap valuable nutritional benefits than with a cooling beverage featuring summer’s favorite fruit,” says Alexis Schulze, co-founder and chief visionary officer, Nekter Juice Bar. “We’ve created these watermelon-forward items to taste indulgent while remaining fresh, healthy and nutritional. Our guests continue to love them every year!”