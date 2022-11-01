Nemco Food Equipment Announces Organizational Changes

Nemco Food Equipment, a Hicksville, Ohio-based, food-equipment design–manufacturer, announces organizational changes.

Jacey Schroeder has been promoted to Customer Experience Manager; previously holding the role of Customer Experience, Team Leader. She is responsible for exceeding our customers expectations, living and leading by our core values, and achieving our customer satisfaction goals.

Pat Blad has been promoted to Engineering Manager; previously holding the role of Project Engineer. He will lead his team to design and innovate new products for Nemco. The team will focus on problem-solving, collaboration, creativity and curiosity to develop the best product offering for our customers.

Michelle Rumpz, has been promoted to Vice President of Human Resources and Finance. She will focus her energy on hiring and developing employees and creating an environment where our employees respect others, do the right thing, embrace learning, are agile, wow customers and create awesome. Her finance focus is to manage costs, guide investments and help to steer decision making.

Todd Urig, formerly Director of Operations has been promoted to Vice President of Operations. He will strategically plan, direct, coordinate and oversee purchasing, planning, safety, production, and logistics within our Ohio and Arizona facilities.

Joe Carcione, CFSP has been promoted to Vice President of Sales and Marketing. He previously held the role of Director of Sales and will focus his energy on brand preference, value for our customers, coaching his team, winning more market share in key categories, and employing strategies that increase sales revenue and profitability for the company.

Luke Moffatt, CFSP has been promoted to President from the Sales Manager, Retail position. With the help of his team, Luke will focus on executing the Nemco vision and mission and will be responsible for the overall management of the company.

Michelle Wibel, CFSP has been promoted from President to Chief Executive Officer. She will provide adaptive leadership to the executives, lead the charge on big-picture decisions, and promote a collaborative and trust-based culture to deliver strong and sustainable performance.