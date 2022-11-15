Nestlé and Nextbite Launch Cookie Delivery

Nestlé and Nextbite, a leader in delivery-focused restaurant brands, have partnered to launch Nestlé Toll House Cookie Delivery, bringing freshly-baked Toll House cookies to seven U.S. cities and counting.

Nestlé Toll House Cookie Delivery features a menu of six of customers’ favorite Toll House cookies, freshly-baked locally at partner kitchens. These include Chocolate Chip, Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip, Pecan Turtle, Snickerdoodle, White Chip Macadamia Nut and Sugar cookies.

The cookies are now available to order on-demand via Uber Eats, DoorDash and Grubhub in seven cities, including: Washington, DC, Dallas, TX, Amherst, NY (Buffalo suburb), Downers Grove, IL (Chicago suburb), Louisville, KY, Sugar Land, TX (Houston suburb), and Tampa, FL.

In each market, kitchen partners freshly-bake Nestlé Toll House Cookies to be delivery on-demand to customers’ homes.

To complement their cookies, customers can also order Toll House Edible Cookie Dough, milk or Nesquik, as well as pints of Häagen-Dazs Vanilla or Chocolate Chip ice cream.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Nestlé Toll House, the creator of the original chocolate chip cookie, to bring a delicious delivery dessert option to our fulfillment partners,” says Alex Canter, CEO of Nextbite. “Our network of kitchens will be baking this special Toll House recipe fresh daily, delivering cookies within minutes to customers’ homes via major delivery apps. We know Nestlé Toll House Cookie Delivery is going to be a big hit.”