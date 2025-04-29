A powerful partnership of AV technology leaders is debuting a fully integrated hospitality solution at the 2025 National Restaurant Association (NRA) Show, taking place May 17–20 at McCormick Place in Chicago. Designed to elevate guest engagement, increase revenue, and simplify control for operators, this collaborative offering brings together cutting-edge products from JukeVision, WyreStorm, CrimsonAV, Symetrix, and Encompass Interactive.

Under the tagline “From Sip to Soundtrack — Your Ambiance, Amplified,” the solution delivers a complete ecosystem of audio, video, digital signage, control, and installation, built specifically for hospitality environments like sports bars, restaurants, hotels, casinos, and family entertainment venues.

“Our partnership is about more than technology — it’s about creating unforgettable experiences,” said Charles Schuster, Managing Partner, Encompass Interactive. “Whether you’re showing the big game across multiple screens, letting guests select their favorite music videos, or scheduling promotional content and branded visuals, we’ve streamlined the AV side so venues can focus on hospitality. We will be demonstrating how to remotely power cycle rack equipment for faster return-to-service times without having to roll a truck. Discover how we can lower IT related service call costs for hospitality providers.”

Key Highlights of the Total Hospitality AV Solution:

JukeVision FlexBox – Engage customers with music videos, branded messaging, and app-based song selection. Control everything with a user-friendly WebCMS.

– Engage customers with music videos, branded messaging, and app-based song selection. Control everything with a user-friendly WebCMS. WyreStorm AV Distribution – Distribute 4K/2K content across multiple displays — including outdoor areas — with hybrid signal delivery via HDMI, HDBaseT, and AV over IP.

– Distribute 4K/2K content across multiple displays — including outdoor areas — with hybrid signal delivery via HDMI, HDBaseT, and AV over IP. CrimsonAV & LED Experts Group – From sleek mounts to seamless dvLED screens, CrimsonAV enhances digital signage and display visibility for maximum guest impact.

– From sleek mounts to seamless dvLED screens, CrimsonAV enhances digital signage and display visibility for maximum guest impact. Symetrix Prism DSP – Powerfully flexible and easy-to-use DSP processing with Dante support for clear audio and efficient system control.

– Powerfully flexible and easy-to-use DSP processing with Dante support for clear audio and efficient system control. Encompass Interactive – Expert integrators ensuring seamless installation and ongoing support.

Attendees of the NRA Show can explore the full solution and meet with representatives to see how the system can be tailored to meet unique venue needs.

Experience the Difference at Booth #14015.

Make this solution part of your “Top 10 Must-Sees at NRA” and discover how you can turn your hospitality space into a revenue-driving, mood-setting, guest-pleasing destination.

Hospitality isn’t just about service anymore — it’s about experience. Let us help you deliver one they’ll never forget.