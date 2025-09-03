Flock & Fresh, a fast-casual restaurant from Wan Kim, CEO of Smoothie King and owner of acclaimed concepts Nuri Steakhouse and JOA Grill, is set to open in the Old Town Shopping Center at 5500 Greenville Ave, Suite 205, Dallas, TX, Winter 2025/2026.

Flock & Fresh is a place for those who value quality ingredients, meal options to satisfy everyone, and a warm, inviting space. With this new concept, Kim brings his passion for wellness-driven, customer-focused dining into a fresh category, supported by a thoughtful, chef-driven menu created by a dedicated mom and chef who infuses her culinary expertise with the heart of family-centered cooking.

The inspiration behind Flock & Fresh, Kim says, “I wanted to create something that reflects how people really live and eat today – something quick but thoughtful, light but still full of flavor. It’s simple, honest food made to meet you where you are, for the days you want to indulge, and the days you’re leaning into something lighter, all while using high-quality ingredients that cater to a variety of tastes.”

The menu reflects that vision with simple, customizable, and made-to-order items. Guests can expect options such as grilled or crispy chicken – always cage-free and raised without hormones or antibiotics, and built your way: as tenders, in a sandwich, or in a fresh salad. Additionally, a wide variety of housemade sauces are offered like curry ranch, “Flock Sauce”, cajun sauce, and K-sauce, as well as salad dressings such as yuzu citrus and avocado ranch.

The restaurant’s design, led by Plan B Group (partners Royce Ring & Tom Weber), is a modern aesthetic with a soft, feminine sensibility. The building’s facade has been recessed to strengthen the connection to the open-air patio, seating 42, surrounded by greenery and accented with custom murals. Inside, warm tones, curved walls, and whimsical fixtures create an inviting atmosphere with seating for 42 in the 2,600 square-foot space. A standout feature, the banquette canopy inspired by a modern chicken coop, offers both comfort and character, while custom pickup shelving ensures a seamless to-go experience.

Flock & Fresh will open in Winter 2025/2026 for lunch and dinner.