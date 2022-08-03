New Company Veggies Made Great Brings Plant-Based Products to Foodservice

Introducing Veggies Made Great - a line of veggie-rich muffins and frittatas now available to foodservice to satisfy the growing demand for convenient, better-for-you menu options. The 2-ounce muffins and frittatas are made with naturally nutritious ingredients with real vegetables as the first and primary ingredient. Veggies Made Great has partnered with Elohi Strategic Advisors to help lead their entry into the foodservice channel.

“We’re excited to launch Veggies Made Great into foodservice,” says Elliot Huss, CEO, Veggies Made Great. “Our goal has always been to make delicious, healthy plant-based foods convenient and accessible to everyone. Foodservice is the next step in bringing this goal to life. We believe our portfolio of products satisfy both foodservice operators and their customers looking for better-for-you, plant-based food options across dayparts.”

Veggies Made Great offers a variety of muffins and frittatas, including:

Sweet Muffins (2oz)

Double Chocolate Muffin (made with zucchini and carrots)

Blueberry Oat Muffin (made with zucchini and carrots)

Banana Chocolate Chip Muffin (made with zucchini)

KETO Friendly Cinnamon Roll Muffin (made with zucchini and carrots)

Savory Frittatas (2oz)

Plant-Based Sausage, Egg & Cheese Frittata (made with Beyond Meat Sausage Crumbles, cauliflower and onion)

Mushroom & 3 Cheese Egg White Frittata (made with mushroom, cauliflower and kale)

Spinach Egg White Frittata (made with spinach, tomato, onion and bell pepper)

Plant-Based Bacon & Potato Frittata (made with cauliflower and onion)

According to Datassential, operators should be expanding the traditional definition of comfort food to include healthier menu options that make consumers feel better about their choices. Veggies Made Great brings more balance to menus with a range of sweet and savory items that delivers remarkably delicious plant forward alternatives to standard breakfast, mini meals, snacks, and sides.

Veggies Made Great muffins and frittatas are a great tasting and nutritious addition to coffee shops, juice bars, or hot breakfast buffet lines at hotels, offices or university cafeterias. Frittatas can be served as a sharable breakfast or brunch flight, and the sweet muffins would make a better-for-you sharable breakfast basket or to-go box. Whether seeking heat & serve items or versatile grab & go servings, Veggies Made Great muffins and frittatas offer a convenient and flavorful menu solution throughout the day.

“Consumers are craving healthy options, and Veggies Made Great makes it easy with heat ‘n serve products for any menu,” says ESA founder Stephanie Lind. “ESA is proud to help introduce this spectacular brand to a larger audience. The Veggies Made Great collection of better-for-you breakfast, mini meal and snacking solutions is sure to be a delicious win for operators and their guests.”

Veggies Made Great products provide satisfying veggie-forward products with proven retail success. Both the muffins and frittatas are shipped and stored frozen (18-month shelf life) and come in four 6-count bulk packs per case. The muffins and frittatas are gluten-free, nut-free, and Kosher. They are made with only clean and simple ingredients and are nutritionally smart (low in fat, calories, sugar and salt).

Veggies Made Great muffins and frittata foodservice packs are distributed Nationally through Dot Foods.