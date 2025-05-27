Cinnabon Swirl, GoTo Foods’ first-ever original concept, has officially opened its first location in Peoria, Arizona on Friday, May 23 – delivering a craveable mashup of Cinnabon’s legendary baked goods and Carvel The Original Soft Serve.
Swirl Magic
- Location: 24737 N. Lake Pleasant Parkway, Peoria, AZ
- Concept: A first-of-its-kind streetside treat destination combining two of America’s most beloved dessert brands
- Signature Menu:
- Bonini: A warm-pressed Cinnabon Classic Roll filled with Carvel vanilla soft serve
- Swirl Sundaes: Chopped Cinnabon centers + Carvel soft serve + caramel drizzle
- Ice Cream Sandwiches: Carvel soft serve between fresh-baked cookies
- Premium Pints: Soft serve layered with fan-favorite toppings
- Format: Streetside shop with a streamlined operational model and flexible real estate footprint
- Experience: Exclusive mashups, rotating soft serve flavors, and a modern twist on nostalgic indulgence
Franchise Momentum
- Operators: Tony & Namit Mangat – a father-son duo and seasoned Moe’s Southwest Grill franchisees leading the Peoria opening. With deep operational expertise and ownership of local real estate, they represent the kind of high-caliber operators Cinnabon Swirl is looking to grow with.
- Backstory: Tony immigrated to the U.S. from India in 1992 with just $20 in his pocket. Today, he and his son Namit are expanding their entrepreneurial reach by bringing GoTo Foods’ first original concept to life in Arizona.
- Brand Expansion: More than 30 Cinnabon Swirl franchise agreements have been signed to date, reflecting strong demand across the system.
- Upcoming Openings: Additional locations (led by other franchisees) are slated for Hillsboro, OR; Pasadena, CA; and Kennesaw, GA later this year.