This past weekend, Minnie Bird opened its doors at 1428 N. Meacham Rd. in Schaumburg, offering a menu of fried chicken sandwiches, tenders, dirty sodas, and a special treat—free ice cream with every meal. Minnie Bird provides a nostalgic yet fresh take on classic comfort food.

Minnie Bird is a partnership between Sean Thomas, the grandson of Wendy’s founder Dave Thomas, and Venture Kitchen, the restaurant group and brand accelerator whose portfolio includes Blackwood BBQ, Taqueria Invicto, and Naansense.

Sean’s great-great-grandmother, Minnie Sinclair, helped raise his grandfather Dave and inspire his passion for food. Minnie Bird carries on the family tradition with its own unique twist. “We wanted to create a place that feels warm and inviting but with a little bit of edge and fun,” said Sean Thomas. “Minnie Bird is all about bringing people together over great food, especially with the added bonus of free ice cream!”

Minnie Bird is also at the forefront of the growing dirty soda trend—a fizzy, flavorful drink phenomenon that is sweeping the nation. These popular beverages, featuring soft drinks mixed with unique creams and flavor syrups, are gaining a dedicated fan base, and Minnie Bird has leaned into this craze by featuring a variety of creative soda combinations on its menu. “We wanted to create something that felt fun and fresh but also had that special, homemade feeling,” said David Sloan, managing partner of Venture Kitchen. “Dirty sodas are one of those things you didn’t know you needed until you try it, and people are loving it.”

With a blend of nostalgia, modern flavor, and a nod to Sean’s family heritage, Minnie Bird is poised to become a neighborhood favorite in Schaumburg. The hours of operation are Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.