Michael Wang, the founder of longtime Boston Financial District Boston favorite Fóumami is announced the launch of an Asian-inspired pizzeria named Makeboluo on January 25.

Fóumami's scallion pancakes, which set a new bar when the innovative slow-fast Asian sandwich bar debuted in Boston's Financial District in 2010, play a pivotal role as the crust for the Asian-inspired pizzas.

In its initial stage, Makeboluo (pronounced "Mah-Kah-Bow-Low") will be available for delivery-only from Fóumami's Financial District location from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. via Uber Eats and Grubhub. The pizzas will also be available for catering. Business continues as usual for Fóumami for dine-in, takeout, delivery, and catering customers from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

"Many of our customers are still unable to get to us on a regular basis due to office closures, so we had to find a way to get to them," says Wang, who is also excited at the prospect of more Bostonians who also live and work in other parts of the city getting to know his inspired, idiosyncratic offerings.

While Makeboluo's name draws its inspiration from the Chinese pronunciation of Marco Polo and the legends behind his travels in China, the inspiration for the pizza itself came out of a Fóumami staff meal. Searching for something novel, the staff made a traditional pepperoni pizza with a scallion pancake crust.

Employees loved how the flavors fused together and soon found that an endless number of ingredients and combinations were all elevated by the savory, layered crunch of the scallion pancakes. Sesame seeds add an additional flavor note around the pizza's edges.

Makeboluo's customers are invited to choose from a long list of flavor combinations or from one of its Signature menu choices. Mozzarella and tomato sauce are components of many offerings. The pizzeria's offerings make it possible for ambitious eaters to find something novel, while people with more traditional palates can enjoy a slight twist that elevates one of their favorites. Salads are also available.

Some of Makeboluo's highlights include: