Franchising industry leader/restaurateur Sam G. Ballas, CEO/ founder of East Coast Wings + Grill and member of the IFA Board of Directors, and award-winning chef Sammy Gianopoulos, national recipient of the IFMA 2022 Silver Plate Award, have combined their decades of experience to introduce Sammy’s Sliders. With its original location thriving in Winston-Salem and a new one recently opened in Kernersville, Ballas and Gianopoulos announced today that Sammy’s Sliders is now offering franchises in select markets nationwide.

The fast-casual gourmet slider franchise is built around freshly crafted, never frozen creative slider combinations made with Certified Angus Beef and antibiotic-free chicken. The restaurant features a fun, retro atmosphere with a diverse menu that also features hand-spun ice cream shakes, hand-breaded chicken tenders, fresh salads, topped fries and a wide variety of dipping sauces.

Two Seasoned Sammys at the Helm

“With Sammy’s Sliders, we combined our expertise to bring a matchless, exceptional franchise concept to the fast-casual sector,” said Ballas, Co-Founder of Sammy’s Sliders. “We’ve crafted a menu that offers high-quality, fresh ingredients, while keeping the business model simple and scalable for franchise growth.”

Ballas and Gianopoulos bring complementary strengths to the brand – Ballas with his proven success in franchising and the restaurant industry, and Gianopoulos with his culinary mastery and creativity; as well as, a serial restauranteur. Together, they’ve developed a franchise model that is designed for profitability and efficiency, offering franchisees an opportunity to be part of a brand with strong potential in the growing fast-casual sector.

“We want every bite to be an adventure,” said Gianopoulos, Chef and Menu Curator. “Our ‘Beyond the Bun’ approach lets us innovate and bring gourmet flair to the humble slider, and we can’t wait to bring this experience to more communities through franchising.”

Sliding into Sustainable Growth

Sammy’s Sliders also benefits from being partnered with the newly launched Dine Growth Group (DGG), a powerhouse franchise sales organization that includes the backing of Ballas and Gianopoulos, as well as franchise industry icon Brad Fishman. DGG’s relationship-driven business model is designed to support sustainable franchise growth, with a focus on selecting franchisees who align with the long-term vision of the brand.

“This is more than just a franchise opportunity; it’s a chance to be part of a concept that’s breaking new ground in the fast-casual sector by pioneering a new category of gourmet sliders,” said Carrie Evans, Chief Development Officer at DGG. “With two seasoned Sammys at the helm and a menu that stands out in the market, we’re ready to expand nationwide.”

The Meat Behind the Business Model

Locations range from 2,200 to 2,600 square feet.

Sammy’s Sliders offers a flexible, scalable model ideal for multi-unit or multi-brand operators.

The simplified, yet diverse, menu features gourmet sliders, salads, topped fries, and hand-spun shakes—all made with high-quality, real ingredients.

This streamlined model is built to thrive in both strong and challenging economic climates.

Sammy’s Sliders is inviting entrepreneurs nationwide to join its flavorful journey. Franchisees will benefit from industry-leading support and the opportunity to be part of a chef-driven brand with unlimited potential.