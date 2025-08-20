Today, DoorDash announced a major expansion of its Commerce Platform with a suite of new tools designed to help restaurants grow direct sales and deepen customer relationships across their own channels, including their websites, apps, and in-store experiences. Built on the same infrastructure that powers millions of daily DoorDash Marketplace orders, the enhanced platform gives restaurants everything they need to build their brand, boost profitability, and deliver seamless customer experiences at scale, while maintaining control over their customer journey.

“A customer orders on DoorDash. Days later, they visit the restaurant and earn loyalty points. The following week, they get an email about a weekend special and place a pickup order through the restaurant’s website. That’s a fully connected commerce experience,” said Casey North, Vice President DoorDash Commerce Platform. “With the evolved DoorDash Commerce Platform, we’re giving restaurants the tools to own that journey – building loyalty, driving repeat sales, and growing their most profitable channels.”

What’s New: Tools Built for Omnichannel Growth

Loyalty, Everywhere: This first-of-its kind loyalty program rewards guests whether they order from a restaurant’s own app or website, the DoorDash Marketplace, or in-store – helping merchants grow their base of regulars and guests earn rewards faster, regardless of ordering channel.

No POS integration is required. Merchants can choose between visit-based or spend-based rewards, and customers simply link their card to start earning.

“DoorDash has always been more than a platform—they’re a true partner. When we transitioned to Online Ordering, we knew this would deepen our relationship with DoorDash. What started as a solution to fully integrate online orders quickly evolved into a seamless, omni-channel loyalty strategy that connects our customers online and in-store,” said Jonna Pajanen, Head of Operations at Lil Woody’s. “DoorDash made it easy to integrate loyalty into every channel, without juggling vendors or adding complexity.”

A Free Website, Built and Maintained by DoorDash with Zero Effort: Using the menu, branding, and images already on DoorDash, restaurants can instantly launch a high-converting, SEO-optimized website, no backend work required. Based on DoorDash data, merchants who implement a Smart “Order Now” button and a customizable pop-up can significantly increase their web sales. A polished website enhances a merchants’ digital presence, builds credibility, and boosts online discoverability, helping more diners find and order their favorite food.

Marketing That Drives Results: Built-in CRM tools allow restaurants to automate, segment, and personalize email and SMS campaigns, with direct attribution to sales performance. DoorDash data shows that automated email campaigns can increase order frequency by an average of 15%¹ among new and returning customers.

All-In-One Simplicity: Operators can manage everything – Marketplace and direct orders, loyalty programs, CRM, and marketing campaigns – from a single, easy-to-use dashboard.

“El Jefe’s partnered with DoorDash to set up their omni-channel loyalty program. Within the first month of launch, they enrolled over 22,000 customers across Marketplace, Online Ordering, and in-store,” said John Schall, owner at El Jefe’s Taqueria. “These loyalty members are now ordering 1.3x more frequently online — showing how the loyalty program helps local restaurants not just acquire new customers, but turn them into regulars.”

New Plans Built for Flexibility and Growth: To support restaurants at every stage of their digital journey, DoorDash is introducing new Commerce Platform packages that deliver the tools operators need – whether they want to quickly get online, automate marketing, or create a fully branded customer experience. The packages offer no hidden fees or setup fees, 100% chargeback protection and include:

Starter ($0 per store/month): A free branded website and commission-free* online ordering to attract customers and increase direct store sales.

A free branded website and commission-free* online ordering to attract customers and increase direct store sales. Boost ($54 per store/month): Includes everything in Starter, plus automated emails designed to convert customers into loyal regulars and increase engagement.

Includes everything in Starter, plus automated emails designed to convert customers into loyal regulars and increase engagement. Pro ($249 per store/month): Includes everything in Boost, plus a branded mobile app, customizable marketing tools, and a cross-channel loyalty program to deepen customer loyalty and retention.

Restaurants that use the Pro plan can see a 20% increase² in digital sales within six weeks after launching a mobile app, with an additional 15% increase building up over the next 4+ months, thanks to our automated email marketing programs, with additional sales growth from custom marketing tools.

“We’re not tech experts, we’re experts at making great food people love. The DoorDash Commerce Platform allows us to scale easily without pulling our focus away from what we do best,” said Wesley Li, Owner of Bowls of Rice.”It creates an all-in-one, plug-and-play experience that lets us scale without the additional tech burden on our team. It makes growth simple, so we can keep doing what we do best.”

A Platform Built for Profitable Growth

DoorDash’s vision is to make every channel a growth channel for restaurants. With the Commerce Platform, operators can attract customers through a polished, branded website, convert them with seamless ordering and loyalty rewards, and retain them through automated, personalized marketing. No extra staff or systems needed, just one powerful platform built to help restaurants grow on their own terms.

To learn more, visit the DoorDash Commerce Platform website.

¹ Based on internal DoorDash data from March 2024 through March 2025

² Based on internal DoorDash data from April 2024 through April 2025

*2.9% + $0.30 payment processing fee applies