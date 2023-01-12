New Fast Casual Aloy Thai Eatery Comes to Denver

Aloy Thai Eatery, a new fast casual restaurant offering scratch-made Thai fare from the acclaimed Aloy Thai Cuisine and Aloy Modern Thai family, is opening this Friday, January 13 at their Denver-area location in Capitol Hill.

Says Regional Manager and Aloy Thai Business Partner Mui Fisher, “We are so excited for this new concept and to bring our delicious Thai food to the Capitol Hill neighborhood. The guests and support we have in Denver and Boulder is amazing, and we can’t wait to make the Aloy family even bigger.”

The new Aloy Thai Eatery is the third concept from the Aloy family, only this time with a focus on fast casual, takeout and delivery at a lower price point. Aloy Thai Eatery will still offer the same authentic dishes, high quality ingredients and attention to detail that have made Aloy a household name and Thai cuisine staple in Denver and Boulder.

Aloy Thai Eatery’s menu features family recipes like their famous Pad Thai and Drunken Noodles, Khao Soi Curry with slow cooked chicken and crispy noodles, Thai Green Papaya Salad with spicy garlic dressing, and authentic Thai starters like Fresh Shrimp Spring Rolls and BBQ Lemongrass Chicken.

For all first time customers, Aloy Thai Eatery is offering 100 points in Aloy Rewards, good for $10 toward a customer’s next visit when they sign up for Aloy Thai Eatery’s Reward Program. First time visitors to the new restaurant will also receive a free Mama Kim’s Homemade Thai Iced Tea with the purchase of any entree.