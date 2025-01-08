Sammy’s Sliders – the fast-casual gourmet slider franchise founded by restaurateur Sam G. Ballas and award-winning chef Sammy Gianopoulos, is poised for a transformative year in 2025 following significant milestones achieved in 2024. After a successful opening of its second location in Kernersville, NC, and the planning for their third location, the brand has officially entered the franchising arena with plans to grow strategically in the Southeast region.

“2024 marked the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Sammy’s Sliders,” said Ballas, Co-Founder of Sammy’s Sliders. “Our success in Kernersville, coupled with the overwhelming enthusiasm from potential franchisees, validates the strength of our concept and sets the stage for strong growth in 2025.”

With two thriving locations exceeding expectations in Winston-Salem and Kernersville, Sammy’s Sliders has captured the attention of food enthusiasts and franchise investors alike. The brand’s signature “Beyond the Bun” sliders, hand breaded chicken tenders, hand-spun ice cream shakes, and chef-driven menu continue to differentiate it in the competitive fast-casual dining landscape.

Empowering Franchisees with Industry-Leading Support

As Sammy’s Sliders looks to expand, the brand is committed to fostering franchisee success. Each new franchise owner will benefit from a seasoned support team, including franchise business coaches who offer personalized, hands-on guidance with daily operations, marketing strategies, and financial management. The brand’s unique approach of limiting territory sizes for coaches ensures that franchisees receive the dedicated attention they need to thrive.

“We’re taking a methodical approach to growth, focusing on quality over quantity,” said Ballas. “Our goal is to create a network of like-minded entrepreneurs who are passionate about bringing our chef-driven concept to their communities.”

Innovative Flavors for 2025

In addition to its franchising initiatives, Sammy’s Sliders will continue to innovate its menu with seasonal shakes, like its current Andes Mint Shake, and LTO sliders, also known as Slider Spotlights. The brand’s current slider spotlights are the Nashville Hot Pimento Chicken and Bacon Jam + Pimento Burger. Sammy’s Sliders also plans to deepen its community engagement, with each new location donating a portion of its grand opening proceeds to a local charity nominated by the community.

“In 2025, we’re excited to continue driving innovation with limited-time offerings that showcase the creativity behind our menu,” said Gianopoulos, Chef and Menu Curator. “We’re always aiming to surprise and delight our guests with bold, fresh flavors that set Sammy’s Sliders apart. We will never jeopardize our culinary approach regardless of the speed we may grow.”

The brand’s commitment to quality, innovation, community involvement and franchise owner support has positioned it as a rising star in the fast-casual dining space. With strong momentum heading into 2025, the brand is ready to make its mark on the industry and beyond.