This Tuesday, May 13, fast-casual concept SuperNormal will debut in the heart of Nashville, TN’s Sylvan Park neighborhood, with a menu featuring burgers, hot dogs, and creative twists on nostalgic American comfort foods.

The brainchild of culinary power duo Chef Robbie Wilson (a James Beard Semifinalist for Best Chef: California) and his wife Emily Perry Wilson who have made their way back to Nashville by way of the West Coast, this new neighborhood spot is the couple’s reentry into the city’s eclectic food scene with the launch of restaurant group, 74 and Sunny Hospitality. The hospitality group is also opening forthcoming restaurant Lion’s Share later this year.

“This feels like a homecoming for us. The last decade has given us new experiences and perspective, and we’re excited to bring all that we learned over the last thirteen years back with us to Nashville,” says Robbie Wilson, previously of BIRD DOG in Palo Alto and Le Fantastique in San Francisco. “We’ve always loved spending time in Sylvan Park, and look forward to bringing all things super normal to this already awesome community.”

The Sylvan Park neighborhood spot showcases Chef Robbie’s culinary range with refined techniques, bold flavors, and a menu “Beyond the Normal.” The thoughtfully crafted collection of offerings appeals to both adventurous eaters and fast-food lovers.

The Menu

The SuperNormal menu features Chef Robbie Wilson’s twists on classics like the SuperNormal Burger with Melty American Cheese, Smoky Pickled Shiitake Mushrooms, house-made “SuperNormal Sauce,” all stacked on a Toasted Bun, and the SuperNormal Hot Dog piled high with a Sabrett’s Beef Frank, Warm Bacon Marmalade, Chile-Spiked Cabbage, Yuzu Cream Cheese, and Green Onion—also served on a signature bun. And of course, hot dogs and burgers may also be built to suit, including gluten-free and vegetarian options, all served in clever SuperNormal packaging that is thoughtfully designed to ensure freshness and convenience. For those with a sweet tooth, the Frozen Original Buttercream Soft Serve in a Mochi-Style Waffle Cone is guaranteed to blow minds and melt hearts. Guests can also sip on SuperNormal’s selection of beverages, including an exclusive brew, Tokyo Nights, a crisp, refreshing seasonal brew. Beverages made in-house daily include Fresh Pink Lemonade, Oolong Iced Tea, and Iced Coffee with a 50/50 Cold Brew Nitro Blend.

The Space

The inviting outdoor space at SuperNormal is designed for eaters of all ages, with picnic tables that make it an easygoing hangout spot for any occasion. For guests on the go, self-serve kiosks, mobile ordering, and convenient parking make quick pick-ups a breeze. Come for the classics, stay for the twists. It’s everything people love… just SuperNormal.

SuperNormal will be open Sunday to Thursday from 11:00 am–9:00 pm and Friday and Saturday from 11:00 am–10:00 pm.