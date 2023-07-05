New Greek Concept The Gyro Project Opens in Fort Lee, New Jersey

The Gyro Project is a new elevated Greek fast-casual concept curated by Bergen County residents George Tenedios, founder of Manhattan’s most popular salad chain, fresh&co, and Spiro Kokkosis, owner of several Times Square staples such as Majestic Deli, Premier Deli, and The Times Eatery.

The Gyro Project has officially opened on July 5th and is located at 2151 Lemoine Avenue in Fort Lee, New Jersey. The menu is authentic Greek street food with a modern twist. Customers can enjoy house-stacked gyros, souvlaki, bowls, salads, rotisserie meats & poultry- all using clean ingredients, with several vegan options as well. Some other call-out dishes include sesame-crusted baked feta, honey-drizzled saganaki, croquettes, and Greek-style lamb chops.

What makes The Gyro Project different? Customers can order a Feta Brined Rotisserie Chicken and select their Greek traditional sides or not so traditional—it is a project!

The Gyro Project also has some exciting dessert options, like Greek yogurt Froyo and Loukoumades (Greek donuts) with variations such as drizzled Nutella, imported Greek honey, de-constructed baklava with phyllo crumble, and sour cherry preserve.

The concept also features an extensive “Agora’ or Marketplace for small-batch craft Greek imported packaged items such as infused vinegar, high-quality olive oils, house-blended custom spices & rubs, pre-packaged snacks, small-batch dips & sauces, and much more.