New Neighborhood Pizza Concept Pielands to Debut in Atlanta

Pielands, a new neighborhood pizza, sub and slice joint from local Atlanta restaurateur Billy Streck, is set to open this fall in Virginia-Highland. Streck is also behind Atlanta’s Nina & Rafi, an Italian-American restaurant and bar offering nationally-acclaimed pizza alongside the Atlanta BeltLine’s Eastside Trail, Hampton + Hudson, the community bar and restaurant serving elevated yet approachable pub food in Inman Park, and Lyla Lila, a southern European restaurant in the heart of Midtown Atlanta.

Taking over the former Goin’ Coastal space at the corner of Virginia and North Highland Avenues, the 1,600-square-foot restaurant will serve whole pies, individual slices, salads and Italian-style subs with cold cuts, lettuce, tomato, EVOO and a variety of toppings, plus beer and wine. Pielands is inspired by the pies that Billy grew up eating at New York area pizzerias, including his dad's and grandpa's. In addition to more classic pies, there will also be some different and fun recipes on the menu, like a cheeseburger pizza. Takeout and delivery will be available.

Pielands’ design will channel old-school neighborhood pizzerias with a laidback, community feel. It will focus on grab-and-go items and counter service dining, with casual seating available in the dining room. The space will feature red, white and brick accents, concrete floors, fun pizza design details and a vintage photo of the Brooklyn Bridge spanning the main dining room wall.

“First and foremost, Pielands will be a neighborhood destination that truly embodies a family vibe and sense of community,” says Streck. “We want to get to know our customers on a first name basis, and we’re thrilled to get to know the families of Virginia-Highland, Morningside and beyond.”

A New York native, family man and self-described Southerner at heart, Billy grew up hanging out in his grandfather’s and dad’s pizzeria in New York, and has fond memories of eating pizza throughout his childhood. With Pielands, Billy hopes to continue his mission of creating community places for people to gather. His motto with the staff is “We strive to treat our customers as regulars and our regulars as family.”