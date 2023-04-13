New Orleans Roast Opens First Shop Inside Natchitoches Regional Medical Center

A taste of The Big Easy is making its way up Interstate-49 with New Orleans Roast’s first ever counter service shop now open in Natchitoches.

Located at 501 Keyser Ave. inside the Natchitoches Regional Medical Center (NRMC) and just minutes away from historic Front St., guests can now enjoy the popular brand’s legendary locally roasted coffee, as well as an assortment of scrumptious breakfast pastries and desserts. This first-of-its-kind New Orleans Roast coffee shop – named Cane River Café – has come to fruition thanks to a collaboration between the brand and NRMC’s foodservice partner, Cura Hospitality.

“New Orleans Roast coffee has been a mainstay on the grocery store shelves across Louisiana, but now guests can get a freshly brewed cup at our new Cane River Café,” says General Manager Amanda Roberts. “This is the natural next step in growing our brand and we can’t wait to welcome the Natchitoches community to come see all that we have to offer.”

Cane River Café serves guests from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Monday through Friday, and 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.