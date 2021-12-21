New Owner Refreshes Vitality Bowls in Tualatin

Vitality Bowls in Tualatin, Oregon, announced today that the superfood café is under new ownership. Local entrepreneur, Andres Radilla, has been named as the café’s new owner and operator.

“Years ago, before starting my own cleaning business with my mom, I worked at Vitality Bowls. I really loved the environment and the fact that the food is so healthy and delicious,” says Radilla, who also owns and operates a local sandwich shop. “I’ve worked in the food service industry for most of my life and wanted to continue to grow my experience, while helping a local business grow. The Vitality Bowls business model stood out to me as one I could help expand across Oregon, bringing healthier alternatives to even more communities.”

Radilla, already an experienced entrepreneur at 20-years-old, cultivated the leadership and management skills necessary to operate a successful Vitality Bowls business through his previous ventures.

Vitality Bowls is conveniently located at 7935 SW Nyberg St, where customers can get the full superfood experience while maintaining safety practices through in-store dining, takeout, curbside pickup and third-party delivery.

“We look forward to seeing Andres grow his business in Tualatin and share the Vitality Bowls message,” adds Tara Gilad, president and co-founder of Vitality Bowls. “Local community members will continue to benefit from the tasty, nutritious meals that they’ve come to know and love, while also supporting a small business.”

Over the last decade, Northern California-based Vitality Bowls has become a bonafide leader in the health food industry. The sophisticated, dynamic cafés play perfectly into the unique collection of superfood menu items, all containing extraordinary ingredients packed with antioxidants and high nutritional values.

Since the brand’s inception, Vitality Bowls has offered made-to-order healthy favorites for every meal of the day, featuring the widest variety of unique superfoods. Guests can choose from a range of delectable açaí bowl options, such as the Dragon Bowl (featuring pitaya, mango juice, coconut milk, bananas, pineapple and raspberries) and their signature Vitality Bowl (with organic açaí, bananas strawberries and organic flax seed).

In addition to açaí bowls and smoothies, the brand recently launched a diverse menu that includes savory items including salads, grain bowls, wraps and toasts loaded with nutritional ingredients and a wide range of superfood toppings. Options include the Vitality Wrap made with hummus, avocado, super greens, grains, roasted potato, radish, pickled red onion, lemon tahini vinaigrette, vegan garlic aioli and superseed crunch, wrapped in a tomato basil tortilla. Plus, all açaí bowls and smoothies are prepared without any ingredient fillers like ice, frozen yogurt, or artificial preservatives, giving the purest taste possible.

There are currently more than 145 Vitality Bowls locations open or in development across the United States.