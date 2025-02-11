Checkers and Rally’s, the nation’s leading double drive-thru quick-service restaurant, has announced seasoned owner and operator, Ali Alabyadh has taken over ownership of three St. Louis local locations. This announcement comes at a time of sustained growth for the brand, strengthening the brand’s presence in the prime market.

“The leadership at Checkers & Rally’s has always inspired me, and I’m excited to work with them to build on these locations’ established presence while delivering the high-quality service our customers expect,” said Alabyadh. “With my experience in operations, I focused on improving the customer experience, increasing profitability, and continuing to connect with the St. Louis community to ensure these restaurants remain a top choice for great food and quick service. These new locations are an exciting addition to the three already operating in St. Louis, St. Ann, and St. Charles.”

With nearly two decades of experience, Alabyadh brings a wealth of knowledge and a strong commitment to delivering top-tier service. As the former Director of Operations for Checkers & Rally’s in the Midwest and North regions, Alabyadh played a key role in overseeing and optimizing restaurant performance and was named Director of the Year in 2016. He is expanding his involvement with the brand by taking ownership of St. Louis restaurants situated at 2807 South Jefferson, 10334 Page Ave, and 4949 Natural Bridge Ave.

“Ali’s wealth of experience and strong track record with Checkers & Rally’s make him the perfect fit to own and operate these St. Louis locations,” said Robert Bhagwandat, Senior Director of Franchise Development at Checkers Drive-In Restaurants. “We’re proud to support him as he takes this next step, and we look forward to the positive contributions he will make to both the local community and the brand.”

Merged in 1999 to form one concept, Checkers and Rally’s primarily operates through a proven franchise model, in which owners benefit from brand recognition, operational support, and marketing resources. Potential franchise prospects can develop on less than half of an acre, which is half the size of competing drive-thru concepts. Checkers and Rally’s current strategy is targeting select markets throughout the United States, particularly in South and Central Wisconsin, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Southern California, Las Vegas, Florida, and South Carolina.