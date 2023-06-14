New Owner Takes Over Pizza Factory Store in Wasco, California

The award-winning pizza brand recently announced that its Wasco location welcomed a new owner. As a local entrepreneur and community leader, Frank Almanza now runs the daily operations of the Wasco restaurant.

Almanza continues to expand his portfolio after an extensive career in law enforcement. Having previous restaurant ownership experience, he was looking for a chance to strengthen his existing knowledge. He saw the opportunity with Pizza Factory to operate a successful business and took full advantage. Since taking ownership, Almanza has continued to uphold Pizza Factory’s reputation as a leader in the Wasco community by supporting many youth sports programs and other extracurriculars.

“Wasco Pizza Factory prides itself on high quality food and excellent customer service. I intend to continue producing the same exceptional experience that guests have come to expect of Pizza Factory since the business first opened,” says Almanza. “I have received such a warm welcome from the community since officially taking over the restaurant and thank those who have made this experience so rewarding.”

Pizza Factory is in a league of its own within the pizza industry. On the heels of an impressive year of development, welcoming 20 new franchise agreements in 2022, the brand is off to an equally strong start to 2023. Pizza Factory recently landed on the coveted Entrepreneur Franchise 500® list, rising nearly 50 spots from last year.

From multiple fast-casual prototypes to a new Express quick-service model, Pizza Factory maintains its reputation for family-friendly dining and high-quality products. The brand specializes in its vast menu offerings, serving fresh, never frozen hand-tossed pizza, pasta, wings, sandwiches, salads, beer, wine and more. As Pizza Factory continues to develop into new markets, the brand is providing multi-unit operators flexible new-build or conversion options with delivery / curbside and traditional dine-in prototypes ranging from 1,000 – 4,000 sq. ft. The largest option typically features multiple dining sections, an arcade area for the kids, banquet rooms for parties and social gatherings and big-screen TVs throughout the restaurant.

“Frank has been such an exceptional franchisee since joining the brand and taking over ownership of the Wasco location” says MJ Riva, CEO of Pizza Factory. “We were looking for someone with the experience, knowledge, and dedication to their community and Frank was the perfect fit. The Wasco community has shown a great response to this transition, and we can’t wait to see what the future holds here.”

With aggressive development efforts underway, Pizza Factory is actively growing and seeking multi-unit operators to develop nationwide.