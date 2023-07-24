New Owners Take Over Clean Juice Store in Birmingham, Alabama

Clean Juice, the first and only USDA-certified organic juice and food bar franchise, announced that raving fans Brett and Shirley Hall will take over ownership of the Birmingham store located in the popular neighborhood of Greystone. Currently, the store is open and serving guests, while the Hall family plans a grand event to celebrate their ownership and to share big plans with the community for the award-winning brand.

Brett and Shirley first discovered Clean Juice in 2019. After visiting other juice bars in Nashville and Atlanta, they were curious about Clean Juice’s USDA-certified organic product offerings. When Clean Juice Greystone opened in Birmingham, Brett tried a cold-pressed juice, bought a t-shirt, and became an instant fan. They became regular guests for the next three years, trying every product including the limited-time seasonal menu offerings.

In December of last year, Shirley’s mother was diagnosed with glioblastoma, a condition that required an all-organic diet as part of her lifestyle change. With such a restrictive diet, Clean Juice was the only place in town where she could take her mom “out for lunch or dinner” where she could get the right food.

During Easter celebrations, Shirley told a mutual friend about her mother’s condition and diet needs, expressing her gratitude that a restaurant like Clean Juice was nearby. Half joking and serious, the friend asked if she wanted to buy the Clean Juice location. Shirley said yes without hesitation. The current owners wanted to spend more time with their grandkids and travel and didn’t feel they couldn’t steward the store in the best way for the community. The Halls agreed that Clean Juice was an essential staple in the Birmingham community, and their love of the brand gave them no hesitation about diving in.

“We are thrilled to become the new owners of Clean Juice, keeping the power and value of this brand available to our residents and neighbors,” says Shirley. “What Clean Juice’s all organic food options did for Mom made her feel like there was a place to enjoy a meal without worrying about how and where the food was sourced. That is a powerful brand value, and we want others to have the same experience by having access to the best all-organic fast casual food options in and around Greystone.”

The Halls pointed out that buying a Clean Juice that was already up and running with a growing customer base and an established supply chain made the decision easier. This allowed them to bypass the planning and construction, real-estate procurement, and municipal application and approval phases and focus on serving their guests and staff with a new energy and dynamic in managing, marketing, and operations.

With big plans to market Clean Juice that further integrates the brand within the tapestry of the community, the Hall family plan to be heavily involved in the day-to-day operations. With Shirley running her real estate business and homeschooling four kids, Brett is poised to take on the family’s Clean Juice venture.

In addition to supporting Clean Juice’s national charitable program Quarters 4 Kids, the Halls plan to partner with area schools, churches, and community centers to strengthen nutritional education and child-focused health and wellness programs.

Clean Juice continues to receive a steady flow of development leads, and discovery calls from existing Franchise Partners and new prospects who want to bring healthy, organic fast casual food options to their communities. Clean Juice has more than 200 store units since its franchising in 2016.