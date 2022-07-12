New Owners Take Over Taziki's Locations in Texas

They say everything is bigger and better in Texas. Now, under new leadership and vision, Taziki’s Mediterranean Café aims to make that a reality.

Veteran business owners Farzin Ferdowsi and Benny Farzad bring a new level of expertise to the acclaimed Mediterranean brand, operating several multi-unit franchise ventures throughout the U.S. Taziki’s today announced that the company signed a franchise agreement with the two operators to take over its current locations in Plano and Southlake and add an additional five restaurants in the Dallas/Ft. Worth area over the next four years.

“We are ecstatic to be working with two individuals who not only have a knack for overseeing successful growth in the business world, but also believe in Taziki's goal of delivering delicious, wholesome and healthy Mediterranean-inspired food across the country,” says CEO Dan Simpson. “We believe we’ve found the perfect partners to fortify the Taziki’s brand and lead our expansion in the Lone Star State!”

A native of Iran, Ferdowsi came to the U.S. in 1985 and brings a wealth of financial knowledge and expertise as the owner of a fast-food company with 80 restaurants and more than 2,000 employees. He is a current member of the Taco Bell Foundation, the Board of Directors of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Middle Tennessee, and the Board of Trustees for Leadership Nashville. Ferdowsi has previously served in leadership roles with Taco Bell Franchise Association, Reliant Bank, Brentwood National Bank and Tennessee State University Foundation.

“I’ve worked with several leaders in the restaurant industry and the financial world, so I know when an organization has the makeup to be successful. I’ve seen that firsthand in the Taziki’s team,” Ferdowsi says. “I’m excited to be working with a quality brand that delivers a quality product and a young, talented entrepreneur like Benny.”

Farzad is also an experienced multi-unit franchisee with a deep understanding of the retail sector and customer service. He co-owns three Coolgreens restaurants in the Dallas-Fort Worth area with his wife, Leily, and is the co-owner with his brother, Bez, of 10 GNC health and nutrition stores across the DFW Metroplex. Born and raised in DFW to Iranian parents, Farzad is proud to be an active member of the Dallas business community. He is a past president of the National Independent Operators Association and has served on GNC's internal councils in the past.

“Farzin and I believe we are the dream team,” says Farzad. “We are both Persian, so we connect on a deeper level and truly understand our culture and where we come from. We were very impressed with the processes and structure that Taziki’s has put together. They have all the tools in place for us to be successful, but most importantly – the food is amazing, and loyal fans will love everything we have coming down the pipeline!”

The duo has immediate plans on remodeling the Plano and Southlake locations, growing the catering portion of the business and re-emphasizing customer service. The first of their five new DFW locations will open in Q1 2023.

Upon completion of this agreement, Taziki’s will expand to seven locations in Texas with more than 100 systemwide.