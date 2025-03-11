CHART (Council of Hotel and Restaurant Trainers) and Opus Training released their annual Hospitality Training 360 Report, revealing significant shifts in training priorities across the restaurant industry. The study compiled insights from over 120 hospitality training leaders, with 78% representing restaurant operations spanning QSR, fast casual, and full-service segments. Respondents included directors, VPs, and C-suite executives from brands of all sizes.

Key findings from restaurant operators in the 2025 report include:

Budget accountability rises: Restaurant training teams tracking operational metrics were twice as likely to receive budget increases. QSR and fast casual operations were significantly more likely to track these metrics than full-service restaurants.

Training time decreases: Ongoing training for hourly restaurant employees has decreased to just one hour per month (a 40-58% year-over-year drop), forcing operators to maximize efficiency during limited training windows.

AI creates competitive advantage: 72% of restaurant L&D professionals report AI improves their work quality, with proficient users completing projects up to four times faster than basic users. Only 8% consider themselves advanced AI users.

Back to basics movement: 61% of restaurant operators prioritized basic job skills training (a 25% increase from 2024) as industry professionals refocus on core service skills amid increasing guest expectations.

“These findings highlight an important shift for restaurant operators,” said Rachael Nemeth, CEO of Opus Training. “The data clearly shows that teams who connect training to operational metrics like turnover rates and guest satisfaction are protecting their budgets in a challenging economy. As restaurants face continued pressure to do more with less, the strategic use of technology and focus on measurable outcomes will separate high-performing operations from the rest.”

“We’re seeing a significant pivot in how restaurants approach training,” notes the report. “After harvesting quick wins in 2024—marketing promotions, raising prices, new tech tools—restaurants are returning to long-term investments in core skills and career development that build sustainable operational excellence.”

“At CHART, we’re committed to helping restaurants achieve operational excellence,” said Dr. Felicia White, Ed.D, CHT, President of CHART. “This report provides restaurant operators with practical benchmarks and strategies to improve service consistency, reduce turnover costs, and drive guest satisfaction through more effective training approaches.”

The full report includes detailed benchmarking data specific to restaurant operations, including training hours, budgets, and formats across different employee roles, as well as case studies from leading brands like Smashburger, Bricktown Brewery, and Gregory’s Coffee on innovative training approaches.