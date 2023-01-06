New York Jets Star Garrett Wilson Teams with ASAP.com

ASAP.com, the on-demand delivery service, today announced a new partnership with New York Jets pro football player Garrett Wilson. The announcement comes as the Wilson and the Jets prepare for their final regular season game of the year with the Miami Dolphins Sunday. Wilson is the first local NFL player to work with the delivery company, which launched its service in the area in the fall.

A first-round draft pick from Ohio State, Wilson has been sensational during his rookie year for the Jets. The wide receiver is considered the leading candidate for the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Year honors. To date, he has 74 catches for 1,014 yards and four touchdowns on the season.

Under his agreement with ASAP.com, Wilson will promote the delivery app on his social media accounts, including his Instagram account @garrettwilson. In his first post, he collaborated with Tik Tok celebrity Shafar promoting ASAP.com. To kick off the partnership, anyone ordering from ASAP.com can use the code “WILSON17” and receive $10 off any order more than $25. They will also be entered to win an autographed Jets shirt or hat signed by Wilson. The partnership with ASAP.com will run through the month of January.

ASAP.com is the exclusive mobile ordering partner of the New York Jets and MetLife Stadium. ASAP.com’s proprietary in-stadium ordering technology allows fans to skip the concession lines and order their food and beverages right from their phones without missing any game action improving the fan experience.

ASAP.com worked with Signature Talents and its founder and CEO, Erik Nguyen, to facilitate the collaboration with Shafar.