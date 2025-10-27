Prime Pizza is bringing its California take on classic New York-style pizza south with the grand opening of its first Orange County location in Mission Viejo on Monday, November 3. The shop is currently open with limited hours as the team prepares for its official Grand Opening celebration. To celebrate, Prime Pizza will give away merch and serve free slices from 11 AM to 1 PM (limit one per person) on November 3 at its newest shop, located at 24420 Alicia Parkway.

“Prime Pizza started as a neighborhood shop, and that sense of community has always been at the heart of what we do,” said Zak Fishman, Co-Founder of Prime Pizza. “There’s something timeless about sharing a slice with friends and family. It’s simple, comforting, and brings people together. We’re proud to bring that energy to Mission Viejo.”

Founded in Los Angeles in 2014, Prime Pizza has built a loyal following for its authentic New York–style pizza made with top quality ingredients. It all starts with the fundamentals: dough, sauce, cheese, and technique. Each pie begins with dough made fresh daily using King Arthur flour, Grande cheese, Stanislaus tomatoes, and Corto olive oil from Central California.

Guests can expect Prime’s full lineup of round and square pies, including favorites like the Cheese, Pepperoni, and Vodka pies, as well as The Grandma and Spicy Pepperoni square pies. True to a classic New York pizza shop, the menu also features hot subs and baked pastas like Chicken Parm, Vodka Rigatoni, and the Meatball Parm. Rounding out the offerings are vegan and gluten-free pizza options, garlic knots, salads, and the newly released fan-favorite, Churro Knots, for dessert.

Prime doesn’t chase trends or pile on gimmicky toppings; it focuses on craft, consistency, and balance, the essentials that make a great New York slice. When the team does experiment, it’s done with intention. Over the years, Prime has collaborated on limited time offers with beloved Southern California culinary leaders like Jitlada and Tacos y Birria La Unica, mixing LA flavor with New York pizza fundamentals. The fan-favorite Hawaiian Pie, developed with Bludso’s BBQ, featured pulled pork, shaved pineapple, and a touch of teriyaki, a thoughtful update on a classic that’s evolved into a new permanent part of the menu.

The Mission Viejo shop marks Prime Pizza’s first location outside Los Angeles County and its ninth overall, joining popular outposts in Fairfax, Altadena, Woodland Hills, and Santa Monica. The new location is designed for quick and easy takeout or delivery, with outdoor tables and a standing rail for guests grabbing a slice on the go.

The Mission Viejo opening kicks off a major expansion year for Prime Pizza, with seven new locations already in the pipeline for 2026 including Brea, Valley Village, Torrance, Thousand Oaks, Northridge, and the Inland Empire.