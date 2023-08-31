Newk's Cares Fundraiser Returns Comes Back for Ninth Year

Since 2014, Newk’s Eatery and its guests have raised more than $2.3 million in an effort to battle the disease that takes the lives of more than 13,000 women in America every year.

The fight continues this September – Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month – when the 9th Annual Newk’s Cares fundraiser returns to all Newk’s locations across the nation.

The fundraising effort honors the life and fight of Lori Newcomb, who succumbed to the disease in 2019. Lori was the founder of Newk’s Cares and beloved wife of Newk’s Eatery Co-Founder and Executive Chairman Chris Newcomb. Lori’s daughter Madison Newcomb has picked up where her mother left off, leading the battle against ovarian cancer through Newk’s Cares.

Newk’s Cares mission is to improve the rate of early diagnosis by funding research and creating greater awareness about the early symptoms of ovarian cancer by educating women and their families. We have partnered with Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance, to one day find a cure by funding research grants and vital genetic testing.

“The month of September is so important to the entire Newk's and Newcomb Family's,” says Madison. “My mom’s spirit lives through all of us and Newk’s Cares is the greatest extension of that as we continue to honor her passion and legacy. Her main mission with Newk’s Cares was to one day find a cure while also educating women and their families on the signs and symptoms of ovarian cancer, which is what we strive to do every day. My family would like to thank all our guests, donors and all Newk’s Eatery restaurants for their continued support as we look forward to our most successful fundraiser yet!”

Throughout September, each of Newk’s 99 restaurants nationwide will turn teal – ovarian cancer awareness signature color – with signage, collectible cups, donation ribbons and more. Guests will be offered multiple ways to participate, including donating $1, $3 or $5 in the restaurant, online at checkout or on NewksCares.com.

Newk’s will also hold its annual Lori’s Day on Sept. 26, during which all Newk’s Eatery locations will donate 20% of their sales to Newk’s Cares. In addition to the monthlong fundraising drive, 10 cents from the purchase of every Newk’s Cares-themed water bottle throughout the year is donated to Newk’s Cares.

One in 78 women will be diagnosed with ovarian cancer this year. Some common symptoms of ovarian cancer include bloating, fatigue, loss of appetite and abdominal pain. To learn more or donate to Newk’s Cares, visit newks.com/newks-cares and follow Newk’s Cares on Facebook and Instagram.