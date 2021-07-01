Newk’s Celebrating Barbecue with 'Q' Fest Menu

Summer is prime grilling season, and Newk’s is celebrating all things BBQ with “Q” Fest, featuring delicious limited-time menu items and a barbecue-lovers “Sauce Boss” giveaway.

“Q” Fest centers on Newk’s signature white BBQ sauce, a creamy, tangy, mayonnaise-based recipe developed by Newk’s co-founder Don Newcomb. The unique sauce, inspired by Alabama-style white sauce, is handmade in-house daily and brings on the flavor with apple cider vinegar, horseradish and a secret seasoning blend.

In addition to the fan-favorite Newk’s “Q” Pizza, made with all-natural chicken, bacon, tomatoes, mozzarella, provolone, jalapenos and chili oil, two new limited-time items join the summer “Q” Fest menu:

Newk’s “Q” & Slaw Sandwich made with all-natural chicken breast, bacon, Swiss cheese, coleslaw and white BBQ sauce on toasted French Parisian bread, $8.99.

Newk’s “Q” Salad with all-natural chicken, bacon, jalapenos, shredded cheddar, shredded carrots and grape tomatoes on mixed greens tossed with white BBQ sauce, $9.79.

In addition to barbecue, strawberries are at their peak season in summer. Newk’s signature strawberry cake, handmade and baked fresh in Newk’s bakery, is the perfect ending to a “Q” Fest meal.

“Barbecue has been a staple in the South for years, so it was only a matter of time before we celebrated it with our Newk’s family through ‘Q’ Fest,” says Newk’s co-founder Chris “Newk” Newcomb. “With fresh new offerings, enjoying a summer barbecue with friends and loved ones has never been easier.”

In addition to the new limited-time menu items, Newk’s is hosting a barbecue-themed giveaway at www.NewksSauceBoss.com, named in honor of the famous white BBQ sauce. June 30 through Aug. 25, Newk’s fans and barbecue lovers can visit the website for a chance to win the grand prize of a Big Green Egg, free Newk’s for a year, gift cards or grill kits.