Newk's Eatery Announces Annual Fundraiser to Support Ovarian Cancer Research

Newk’s Eatery has announced its eighth-annual Newk’s Cares fundraising drive to support the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance (OCRA) and Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month in September.

The fundraising efforts honor Lori Newcomb, co-founder of Newk’s Cares and wife of Newk’s Eatery Co-Founder and Executive Chairman Chris Newcomb, who lost her physical battle with the disease in 2019. The Newk’s Cares mission is to work with OCRA to improve the rate of early diagnosis by funding research and creating greater awareness about the early symptoms of ovarian cancer.

“We’re honored to enter our eighth year working with the OCRA team,” Chris Newcomb says. “In the spirit of Lori’s inspiring fight, we continue to honor her passion and legacy with Newk’s Cares. The Newk’s family will continue to do everything we can to combat this devastating disease. I’d like to thank all our guests and donors for the continued support of this fundraiser, and we’re excited to hit this incredible milestone together.”

Throughout September, each of Newk’s 100-plus restaurants nationwide will turn teal – OCRA’s signature color – with signage, collectible cups, donation ribbons and more. Guests will be offered multiple ways to participate in the fundraiser, including donating $1, $3 or $5 in the restaurant, online at checkout or on NewksCares.com. Newk’s will also hold its annual Lori’s Day on Sept. 27, where Newk’s will contribute 20% of all sales to OCRA. In addition to the September fundraising drive, 10 cents from the purchase of every Newk’s Cares-themed water bottle throughout the year is donated to OCRA.

One in 78 women will be diagnosed with ovarian cancer this year. Some common symptoms of ovarian cancer include bloating, fatigue, difficulty eating and abdominal pain.