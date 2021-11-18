Newk's Eatery Announces Special Holiday Giveaway

Newk’s Eatery is making this holiday season merry and bright by gifting early Christmas presents to its loyal fans!

From Nov. 17 to Dec. 17, Newk’s is teaming up with Coca-Cola to deliver real magic through a special holiday giveaway that will gift four lucky fans Santa-approved presents, including:

Grand Prize – The highly sought-after PlayStation 5 disc version with two controllers

First Prize – Free Newk’s for a year ($635 value)

Second Prize – Red Coca-Cola Beats by Dre

Third Prize – Coca-Cola Grizzly Cooler

For the chance to win one of these four prizes, guests simply have to sign up at newkschristmas.com. The winners will be randomly selected and announced on Dec. 20.

“We’re excited to celebrate the holidays by partnering with Coca-Cola to gift these fun prizes to some of our incredible fans,” says Newk’s Senior Vice President of Guest Experience Denise Pedini. “This is a fun way for Newk’s to be able to say ‘thank you’ for the continued support of our loyal guests. We can’t wait to see who wins!”

In addition to the Christmas Giveaway, Newk’s will offer a collectible holiday cup that guests can purchase in-restaurant through the end of the year.