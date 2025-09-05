Newk’s Eatery, the fast-casual restaurant brand known for its scratch-made sandwiches, salads, pizzas and signature cakes, will open its first location in Statesboro on Wednesday, Sept. 10 at 23900 Hwy 80 East, across from Lowe’s.

The Statesboro opening marks Newk’s 98th location nationwide and its 14th in Georgia. It is the first Newk’s store for franchisees Richard Howard and Dakshesh “Tiku” Shroff, longtime residents and business owners in the community.

Grand opening festivities will take place on Sept. 10, featuring special giveaways and appearances by local officials and members of the Statesboro-Bulloch Chamber of Commerce. A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for 10am. The first 50 guests on opening day will receive a free slice of cake. Newk’s Rewards members will also earn double points for the first week the restaurant is open.

Howard, a Georgia Southern University graduate, and Shroff, who has lived in Statesboro most of his life, have been business partners since 2008. Together, they operate a popular restaurant in Statesboro. Howard also owns two home improvement businesses, while Shroff runs multiple quick-service restaurants across the region.

“Statesboro has been home for more than 40 years, and opening here made sense for our first location,” Howard said. “Tiku and I go back to our college days, and this launch reflects what we’ve always aimed to do — invest locally and grow in markets we know well. We’re looking forward to bringing Newk’s to the Statesboro area”

The restaurant will debut with Newk’s current limited-time seasonal offerings along with the brand’s customizable Pick 3 option. The limited-time menu items include hearty items like the Steakhouse Salad, Strawberry Fields Salad and Steak “Q” Sandwich, while the Pick 3 lets guests create their own meal by mixing and matching three favorites — such as half sandwiches, salads, mac & cheese, soups or sides — for $12.99.

The restaurant will open to the public at 10:30 a.m. and operate daily from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

To sign up for Newk’s Rewards or view the menu, visit newks.com or download the Newk’s Eatery app.