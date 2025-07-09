Newk’s Eatery, the fast-casual brand known for craveable, made-from-scratch food and category-defining menu innovation, has announced the return of Chris Cheek as chief development officer. A familiar face with deep ties to the brand, Cheek previously served in the same role from 2014 to 2019 — a period of strong growth during which the brand doubled in size.

“I was Newk’s very first chief development officer back in 2014,” said Cheek. “During this time, the brand experienced tremendous growth due to our team, our menu and a focus on hospitality. I left in 2019 for another opportunity, but Newk’s has always felt like home.”

Following his recent stint as CDO at Modern Market Eatery, Cheek took time to explore his next move before returning to Newk’s in 2025. The brand, now backed by CapitalSpring and part of the FSC Franchise Co. portfolio alongside Beef ‘O’ Brady’s and The Brass Tap, offered the right mix of timing, team and untapped potential.

“What brought me back is that Newk’s has a stellar leadership team and a menu that’s meaningfully different from anything else in the fast-casual space,” Cheek said. “We serve proteins others won’t touch — such as shrimp and salmon — and we make our salad dressings from scratch. That translates to a stronger guest experience and the potential for attractive unit-level economics for franchisees.”

In his new role, Cheek will focus on driving franchise growth through both new development and support for existing operators.

“Our franchisees are awesome,” he said. “Many of them are the same great partners I worked with before, and I’m excited to help them grow. But to reach our full potential, we also need to build a forward-looking pipeline of new franchisees. That’s my top priority — finding strong operators who believe in the product and the brand as much as I do.”

Cheek also noted Newk’s growing capabilities in site selection and flexibility in real estate. The brand has evolved to accommodate a wider range of restaurant footprints, including second-generation space conversions and drive-thru buildouts.

“When I left in 2019, we had just opened our first or second drive-thru,” Cheek said. “Now, we’ve opened multiple drive-thru restaurants, including one our most recent McGee, Mississippi. We’ve also gotten really good at converting existing restaurant space — Pascagoula, Mississippi, for example, was a former IHOP that we turned around in under eight weeks. That kind of agility creates more opportunity in more markets.”

Looking ahead, Cheek sees significant growth potential for Newk’s in small and mid-sized markets across the U.S.

“We’re sitting at almost 100 restaurants, which means we’re proven, but there’s still a lot of white space,” he said. “We’ve done really well in smaller markets where we often become a local destination. There are hundreds of places where Newk’s can grow — especially east of the Mississippi — and the brand’s flexible format gives us the ability to scale smartly.”

Frank Paci, CEO of Newk’s Eatery, expressed his enthusiasm about Cheek’s return.

“Chris brings unmatched knowledge of the Newk’s brand and a deep understanding of the restaurant and franchising space,” Paci said. “He knows how to build relationships, identify growth opportunities and deliver results. We’re thrilled to welcome him back and confident that his leadership will guide Newk’s into its next phase of growth.”

With the support of CapitalSpring and the broader FSC team, Cheek says the brand is poised for strong and sustainable expansion.

“Having CapitalSpring as a sponsor is a huge asset,” said Cheek. “They know the restaurant space from both the franchisor and franchisee sides, and their resources and insight will help us do this the right way.”