Newk's Eatery to Donate 20 Percent of Sales to Cancer Research on September 27

Newk’s Eatery is honoring the life and legacy of Newk’s Cares’ co-founder Lori Newcomb and her valiant fight against ovarian cancer with its 2nd annual Lori’s Day.

On Tuesday, Sept. 27, Newk’s Eatery will donate 20% of the entire day’s systemwide sales to Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance (OCRA) in honor of Lori, wife of Newk’s co-founder and Executive Chairman, Chris Newcomb.

In 2013, Lori was diagnosed with Stage IV ovarian cancer. The following year, her and Chris launched Newk’s Cares with the mission to improve rates of early diagnosis by funding research and creating greater awareness of early symptoms. Lori sadly lost her physical battle with the disease in February 2019, and since that time, Newk’s has become the nation’s largest single donor to OCRA, raising nearly $2 million to advance ovarian cancer research while supporting women and their families battling the disease. The fundraising campaign takes place every September, Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month, when all Newk’s restaurants turn teal - the cause’s signature color.

“This cause will always be near and dear to our hearts,” says Madison Newcomb, daughter of Chris & Lori Newcomb. “My mom’s fight with ovarian cancer was not in vain, and she proves that every single day with the lives she continues to save. This disease claims more than 13,000 women in the U.S. each year, and the Newk’s team is dedicated to eradicating it once and for all. We invite our guests to join us in making a tangible difference simply by dining at Newk’s on Lori’s Day.”

One in 78 women will be diagnosed with ovarian cancer this year. The symptoms of ovarian cancer are not obvious. In fact, many are what might be considered minor discomforts such as bloating, lack of energy and loss of appetite. When ovarian cancer is diagnosed at an early stage, the survival rate is roughly 90 percent. However, only 20 percent of all cases are detected at this stage. With no early detection test, vague symptoms are the only warning signs.

Through Oct. 4th, guests will have multiple ways to participate in the fundraiser, including donating $1, $3 or $5 in the restaurant, online at checkout or on NewksCares.com. Guests may also purchase Newk’s Cares-themed water bottles, online or in restaurants, with 10 cents per bottle donated to OCRA all year long.