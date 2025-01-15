Known for its expansive selection of sandwiches, salads, pizzas, and soups, Newk’s Eatery is bringing its latest location to St. Tammany Parish at 2891 US Highway 190, Unit B-1. Recently opened on Monday, Jan. 13, this latest Bayou State location is the second Newk’s location operated by father and son duo Skip and Kyle Russell of Russell Restaurants Group, Inc.

A grand opening on Monday includes free cake for the first 100 guests and appearances by city leaders, including the Mandeville sheriff, police chief and Mayor Clay Madden. The location’s pre-opening runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and a post-opening and ribbon cutting will be celebrated on Thursday, Jan. 16.

“We’re ready to meet and feed as many people from this amazing community as possible,” said Skip Russell. “With other hand-held items like sandwiches and pizza, as well as our extensive salad selection, we have something for everyone. We can’t wait to serve the people of Mandeville.”

The new Mandeville location operates every day from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

“Extra With Every Bite” embodies Newk’s belief that each and every bite of flavorful creations should be a moment of delight, bursting with exceptional taste and quality. This motto is a friendly invitation into Newk’s home, where the brand pours heart into all culinary creations, serves up joy in generous portions and delights in the smiles of satisfied guests. In Newk’s kitchens, ‘extra’ is the secret ingredient that makes every meal special.

