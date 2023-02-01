Newk's Eatery to Give Away $5,000

It turns out that being a devoted fan of Newk’s Eatery can pay off beyond the enjoyment of incredible food. That’s because Newk’s will soon be selecting one lucky guest to win $5,000 as a special way of saying thanks for one year of its rewards program.

Running from now through Feb. 28, every Newk’s Rewards member who makes a purchase in-store, online or through the Newk’s Eatery app will be automatically entered for a chance at the grand prize. *The winner will be notified on March 7 following a random drawing.

“When we unveiled the Newk’s Rewards program a year ago, even we had no idea that it would become so popular, so fast,” says Newk’s Senior Vice President of Guest Experience Denise Pedini. “It’s gone so well in fact, that it only seems right that we give back to the Newk’s fans that have made us a part of their everyday lives. We can’t wait to see the face of the lucky winner when we surprise them with $5,000.”

The potential winner will be contacted using the email address or phone number provided with entry and may be awarded the prize subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with the terms of the official rules. *No purchase necessary.