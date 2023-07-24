Newk's Eatery Hires David Boatwright as Director of Franchise Sales

Newk’s Eatery announced that it has hired David Boatright as director of Franchise Sales to lead the expansion of the brand.

“We’re excited to have David join our team,” says Newk’s CEO Frank Paci. “He brings a wealth of franchising experience in the industry and will really be able to contribute significantly our franchise development efforts.”

Boatright joins Newk’s at a time when it is looking to expand its brand into key markets in North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas and Oklahoma.

“I’ve been a fan of Newk’s from afar for quite some time and I’m so excited to now be joining such a great brand,” Boatright says. “I pride myself in being a successful leader with an ability to deliver significant unit development growth.”

Prior to joining Newk’s, Boatright was Director of Franchise Sales at Fazoli’s. He also has past experience at other popular brands such as Bojangles, McAlister’s Deli, Huddle House, Mrs. Fields and TCBY.