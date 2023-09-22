Newk’s Eatery Hosts Cancer Fundraiser with Third Annual Lori’s Day

Newk’s Eatery is honoring the life and legacy of Newk’s Cares co-founder Lori Newcomb and her valiant fight against ovarian cancer with its third annual Lori’s Day.

Lori was diagnosed with stage IIIC ovarian cancer in 2013 and launched Newk’s Cares to improve the rate of early diagnosis of symptoms of ovarian cancer. Sadly, Lori lost her physical battle with the disease in 2019.

Through Newk’s Cares, her memory lives on. Newk’s will celebrate its annual Lori’s Day on Sept. 26, with all Newk’s Eatery locations donating 20% of its sales to Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance (OCRA). This remarkable gesture allows everyone to contribute to ovarian cancer research while enjoying delicious food at Newk’s. Throughout September, which is Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month, each of Newk’s 100-plus restaurants nationwide will turn teal – the ovarian cancer awareness signature color – with signage, collectible cups, donation ribbons, and more.

“The month of September is so important to the entire Newk's family,” says Madison. “My mom’s spirit lives through all of us, and Newk’s Cares is the greatest extension of that as we continue to honor her passion and legacy.”

Since 2014, Newk’s Eatery and its guests have raised more than $2.3 million. The goal now is to reach $250,000 in 2023 and surpass $2.5 million in honor of Lori. To get there, Newk’s is calling upon everyone to contribute to this vital cause.

Guests have multiple ways to participate in the annual fundraiser, including donating in the restaurant, online at checkout, or on NewksCares.com. In addition, throughout the year, 10 cents from every purchase of a themed water bottle will be donated to Newk’s Cares.

Newk’s Cares' mission is to improve the rate of early diagnosis by funding research and creating greater awareness about the early symptoms of ovarian cancer.

Join Newk’s Cares on Lori’s Day, Sept. 26th, at Newk’s Eatery locations across the nation, and be part of the effort to improve early diagnosis rates and save lives.