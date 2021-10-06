Newk's Eatery Launches Menu Focused on Premium Proteins

Newk’s Eatery launches a revamped menu with a focus on high-quality ingredients and premium proteins such as tenderloin steak and grilled salmon.

The new menu features a new look and delicious new items, including:

Newk's Cheesesteak Sandwich made with medium-rare petit tenderloin steak, Newk's signature pimiento cheese, cheddar cheese, red and yellow bell peppers, caramelized onions and mayo on Parisian bread.

Portabella Veggie Sandwich made with portabella mushrooms, red and yellow bell peppers, Swiss cheese, basil pesto on Parisian bread.

Salmon Caesar Salad, featuring grilled salmon atop a bed of romaine blend lettuce, croutons, Parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing.

Supreme Pizza made with pepperoni, Italian pork sausage, red and yellow bell peppers, red onions, Kalamata olives, pepperoncini, mozzarella and pizza sauce, topped with fresh basil.

Other new items include Newk’s Sweet & Spicy BBQ Steak Sandwich made with medium-rare petite tenderloin steak and a sweet & spicy house-made BBQ sauce topped with jalapeños; a Portabella Veggie Pizza made with Newk’s signature crust, portabella mushrooms, veggies and basil pesto; and the Double Club, a fan-favorite with double the meat and cheese on Parisian bread. For kids, the menu now offers a Cheeseburger Pizza and Cheeseburger Mac & Cheese.

“In consumer research, we learned that our fans want more unique and craveable menu items in addition to our already popular menu lineup,” says Newk’s Senior Vice President of Guest Experience Denise Pedini. “In creating our incredible new recipes, we focused on our high-quality ingredients and reimagined favorites to include exciting new flavors and proteins.”

The updated menu includes a new "Pick a Pair" option that offers guests their choice of a Large Pairing, Half Pairing or new Half Salad + Half Soup pairing at a competitive price.

“We built the Newk’s brand on scratch-made dishes created from family recipes, prepared fresh every day to order in our large, open kitchens,” says Chris Newcomb, Newk’s Executive Chairman and Co-Founder. “These new items continue that tradition, and we are certain they are going to become favorites for a new generation of Newk’s fans.”