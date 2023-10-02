Newk's Eatery Launches Rebranding Initiative

Newk's Eatery, the leading fast-casual restaurant chain known for its fresh, flavorful meals, debuts a rebranding initiative reflecting the brand's modern evolution and commitment to providing exceptional dining experiences. With its new tagline, “Extra with Every Bite,” the rebrand amplifies all the little “extras” guests love about the restaurant – brought to life through a fun, colorful and energetic aesthetic that speaks to its roots and menu.

Newk’s marketing team spent the last year conducting research, asking guests what they love about the brand and what keeps them coming back for more. The common theme from the study was guests’ delight with the many “extras” they get at Newk’s. The brand used this feedback to enhance the “extras” on its menu, keeping in line with its philosophy of “extra flavor, extra quality, extra service and extra love with every guest experience." The new tagline reflects this competitive distinction, the innovation behind Newk’s signature recipes and LTOs, and the brand’s dedication to providing fresh, high-quality meal options for the whole family at an affordable price.

“The rebranding initiative reinforces our passion for serving every meal to every guest with a little something extra, every time,” says Denise Pedini, Chief Marketing Officer at Newk’s Eatery. “We are committed to using fresh, high-quality ingredients, providing friendly and attentive service and creating a welcoming atmosphere. We are confident that the new branding will further strengthen our bond with our loyal guests, help us attract more discerning customers and position us for continued growth.”

The refresh extends to the Newk’s app, including the brand’s new look, enhancements like the option to buy and send Newk’s gift cards via the app, and an optimized ordering process enabling users to place in-app orders with even greater speed and ease.

Dallas-based creative firm White Unicorn Agency worked alongside the Newk's team under the concept of “reimagining tradition.”

“We've meticulously crafted a brand identity that mirrors Newk’s culinary passion, created a website that invites you into their world and fashioned a social media presence as irresistible as their sandwiches,” says Brooks Johnson, Managing Partner at White Unicorn. “Together, we're serving up a fresh taste of evolution, one pixel and plate at a time.”

The brand refresh rolls out across Newk's Eatery’s website, app, packaging, marketing and uniforms today.