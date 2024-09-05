Newk’s Eatery announced the return of its annual “Lori’s Day” event, a cornerstone of its long-standing Newk’s Cares initiative, which raises crucial funds for Ovarian cancer research. This year’s “Lori’s Day” will be held on Sept. 24, with 20% of all sales from Newk’s Eatery locations nationwide donated to advancing ovarian cancer research and supporting patients and their families.

Lori’s Day and the fight against ovarian cancer has a deeply personal place in the heart of Newk’s leadership. Lori Newcomb — the co-founder of Newk’s Cares and the late wife of Newk’s Eatery Founder and Executive Chairman Chris Newcomb — battled with stage IIIC ovarian cancer. Diagnosed in 2013, she passed in 2019, inspiring the Newk’s Cares initiative that her daughter Madison Newcomb continues to champion. The company has donated more than $2.5 million to the OCRA over the past 10 years. With OCRA, Newk’s hopes to improve early diagnosis rates and fund vital research.

“We started Newk’s Cares to honor my mother’s memory by helping those who face the same struggle,” said Madison Newcomb. “I am so proud of all that Newk’s, our team members and our generous guests have done over the last decade and beyond to fund critical research and raise awareness for the importance of ovarian cancer screening for women across the nation. This disease not only affects families but communities as a whole — we are driven to continue supporting those families and communities.”

Throughout September, Newk’s Eatery locations across the country will turn teal to honor the color of ovarian cancer awareness. Special signage, collectible cups and donation ribbons will educate guests about the disease, and patrons will also have the option to contribute to the cause by donating $1, $3 or $5 at checkout. Online, Newk’s fans can purchase Newk’s Cares water bottles, with 10 cents from each bottle going to OCRA.

Newk’s Eatery will also host an Ovarian Cycle spin bike event on Sept. 20 in Jackson, Miss., with proceeds benefiting OCRA. This event is particularly meaningful, as Lori had a deep passion for cycling prior to her diagnosis.

Newk’s Cares also aims to increase awareness about the often subtle symptoms of ovarian cancer – such as bloating, lack of energy and loss of appetite – while emphasizing the importance of early detection. The survival rate for ovarian cancer exceeds 90% when diagnosed early, but only 20% of cases are detected at this stage.

Join Newk’s Eatery on Lori’s Day, Sept. 24, to honor Lori Newcomb’s legacy and support the fight against ovarian cancer. By dining at Newk’s, participating in fundraising activities or contributing in-store and online, guests can make a difference in advancing research and raising awareness.