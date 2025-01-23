Newk’s Eatery, the nearly 100-unit family-focused fast-casual dining concept, is closing out 2024 on a high note. This year was marked by several key milestones, including new franchise signings, operational innovations and exciting menu updates. Despite a challenging sales environment, the brand demonstrated resilience and continued to strengthen its position in the fast-casual dining space.

Expansion Milestones

Newk’s Eatery made significant progress in expanding its footprint. Among the highlights was the reopening of the Knoxville, Tennessee location after a full remodel. “The store had previously closed due to complications in a franchisee buyout, but a deal with the landlord allowed it to reopen under the original ownership,” said Frank Paci, CEO of Newk’s Eatery.

Additionally, the brand signed a new franchise development deal for three locations in Georgia and South Carolina. “We did celebrate a signing for three new locations,” Paci said. “The locations will likely be in Statesboro, Warner Robins and Savannah.”

Looking ahead, Newk’s plans to continue its expansion in 2025 with a focus on adjacent markets to its core territories. “We’ve a target of four new locations next year with existing franchisees that are exploring new locations and one new company location,” Paci said.

Operational and Menu Innovations

In response to shifting consumer demands, Newk’s Eatery invested in operational improvements and menu enhancements throughout 2024. One standout initiative was the rollout of self-service kiosks in select locations. “Labor costs continue to increase, and kiosks have the opportunity to improve efficiency and also enhance the customer experience,” Paci said. Some stores saw up to 12% of sales through kiosks.

On the menu front, Newk’s introduced wraps with four offerings including Chicken Caesar, Club, Chicken Salad and the Newk’s “Q” wrap which feature their signature “Q” sauce. “These are great for guests looking for something a little more portable and bolsters our catering offering,” Paci added.

Strengthening Delivery and Catering

Delivery and catering remained strong areas for Newk’s Eatery in 2024. Partnerships with third-party delivery platforms like Uber Eats and DoorDash played a critical role in driving delivery growth. “Third party platforms give us an efficient way to get the Newk’s brand in front of guests who don’t already know us,” Paci said. Newk’s ended the year with 13% of its business in delivery and just under 11% in catering.

Newk’s Cares Initiative

The Newk’s Cares initiative, which focuses on raising awareness and funds for ovarian cancer research, remained a cornerstone of the brand’s community efforts in 2024. September’s “Lori’s Day” saw all company stores and franchisees contribute 20% of sales to ovarian cancer research. “It’s an important day for us,” Paci said, “not just to raise funds, but to educate our customers about the importance of early detection.” In total, Newk’s raised over $250,000 this year for Newk’s Cares.

Looking Ahead

As Newk’s Eatery gears up for 2025, the brand is optimistic about its growth trajectory. With plans to open 4 new locations, alongside a renewed focus on franchise development, operational efficiencies and menu innovation, Newk’s is poised for continued success in the fast-casual dining market.

“We’ve seen a big increase in the number of leads coming in, but it takes some time between getting those leads and getting them to turn in,” Paci said. “We’ve got some renewed excitement with our existing franchisees, which is another positive indicator for new growth.”