Newk’s Cares , the charitable initiative of Newk’s Eatery, is set to honor Lori Newcomb on Sept. 24 with the 10th Annual Lori’s Day, dedicated to raising funds and awareness for ovarian cancer research.

Lori Newcomb, the late wife of Newk’s Eatery Co-Founder Chris Newcomb, was diagnosed with stage IIIC ovarian cancer in 2013. In 2014, she launched Newk’s Cares to advocate for early diagnosis and raise awareness about the disease’s subtle symptoms. Though Lori lost her battle with the disease in 2019, her passion continues to inspire Newk’s Cares.

Over the past 10 years, Newk’s Cares has raised more than $2.5 million, funding critical research and community awareness initiatives.

“Lori’s Day is incredibly meaningful to our family and to everyone at Newk’s,” said Madison Newcomb, Lori’s daughter. “It’s a day to honor my mother’s legacy and to support all those affected by ovarian cancer.”

On Lori’s Day, 20% of sales from Newk’s locations will be donated to Newk’s Cares to support awareness and research of ovarian cancer. Throughout September, Newk’s restaurants will be adorned in teal — the color of ovarian cancer awareness — and guests will have the opportunity to donate in various ways, including through special donation cups and the purchase of themed water bottles.

Every contribution helps advance research and awareness.