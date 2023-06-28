Newk's Eatery Releases Lineup of Limited-Time Summer Meals

Newk’s Eatery is giving its fans a chance to indulge in both with refreshed menu offerings and a summer cruise giveaway.

Starting on June 28 and for a limited time, the popular fast-casual restaurant is celebrating vacation season with its Summer Selects Lineup. The four new items are an eclectic mix, ranging from savory to sweet, all formulated by Newk’s to give guests the perfect meal to share with friends and family as part of a fun-filled day of activities and adventures this summer.

The new limited-time menu features:

Green Goddess Salad: All-natural chicken with romaine, bacon, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, feta, avocado, green onions and tossed in green goddess dressing.

Watermelon Feta Salad (with Chicken): All-natural chicken on a mix of romaine and arugula, along with cucumbers, watermelon, blueberries, feta, green onions and tossed in a Sherry Vinaigrette.

Chicken Avo Club Sandwich: All-natural chicken, bacon, avocado, cheddar cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato on Parisian bread.

Lemon Cake: Fluffy cake layered with a sweet and tart iced lemon glaze.

“Like everyone else, we love summer at Newk’s and that comes across with every bite from our Summer Selects Lineup,” says CMO Denise Pedini. “Whether you’re on the road with the family for vacation or just enjoying a casual summer day, be sure to stop by your nearest Newk’s Eatery and let us help make this time of year even more enjoyable with these new and delicious offerings.”

Coinciding with the launch of the Summer Selects Lineup, Newk’s is unveiling two new drink cups featuring fun pool and beach vibes.

Summer gets even more exciting with Newk’s Rewards Summer Cruise Giveaway.

In partnership with Coca-Cola and Norwegian Cruise Lines, Newk’s is awarding one lucky Newk’s Rewards member with a 7-day Norwegian Cruise for two people. The giveaway will run from June 28 through August 27, with a winner chosen on September 8. Airfare to and from the port location is also included. Each time a Newk’s Rewards member who purchases an Entrée and a Drink during the promotion will have an entry into the cruise giveaway*. Must be a Newk’s Rewards member to enter.

“We are so pleased to team up with our partners at Coca-Cola® and Norwegian Cruise Lines to give a Newk’s fan the trip of a lifetime,” Pedini says. “When we unveiled the Newk’s Rewards program a year ago, we did so with the idea that we’d be giving back to our loyal guests who have already given us so much by making us a part of their everyday lives. We hope they feel our love with this amazing cruise opportunity.”