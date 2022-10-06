Newk's Eatery Rolls Out Fall Menu

Newk’s Eatery is getting festive this fall with fresh food, phenomenal deals and, of course, football.

From today to Dec. 28, the popular fast-casual restaurant is once again innovating its menu with the addition of new, chef-inspired comforts with the perfect kick for only $9.99:

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich – All-natural chicken, Franks Red Hot hot sauce, cheddar, carrots, celery and a drizzle of ranch between Parisian Bread.

Buffalo Chicken Pizza – All-natural chicken, Franks Red Hot hot sauce, cheddar and mozzarella topped with carrots, celery and a ranch dressing drizzle.

Chili Taco Salad – Romaine blend topped with Newcomb Family Recipe Beef Chili, cheddar, pickled jalapeños, pico de gallo, crispy tortilla strips and a ranch drizzle.

Just in time for the cooler weather, the family kitchen has also prepared these seasonal specialties:

Newcomb Family Recipe Beef Chili – Fresh ground beef and tomatoes slowly simmered with kidney beans, pinto beans, mushrooms, chili powder and a touch of sweet wine. Garnished with cheddar cheese. Make it loaded with cilantro, sour cream and jalapeños.

Pumpkin Spice Cake – Fluffy pumpkin spice cake layered with cream cheese icing, freshly prepared in the family bakery.

“We’re thrilled to indulge our guests in more of our house-made creations,” says Senior Vice President Guest Experience, Denise Pedini. “Our culinary team is always experimenting with new flavors and the freshest ingredients around. These limited-time offers perfectly represent that, and with our unbeatable prices, we can’t wait for guests to come and experience it for themselves!”

To accompany these seasonal specials, Newk’s is teaming up with Dr Pepper, an official sponsor of the SEC, and inviting guests to celebrate fall football season with its Southeastern Conference (SEC) Football Championship Sweepstakes.

From Oct. 5-31, Newk’s will sponsor a sweepstakes with a Grand Prize of a VIP package. One lucky Newk’s Rewards member will be drawn on Nov. 1 and will be treated to two tickets to the SEC championship game, two night stay at a hotel in Atlanta, transportation, gifts and more provided by Dr Pepper.

“We’re excited to celebrate football season with Dr Pepper,” says Newk’s Senior Vice President of Guest Experience Denise Pedini. “All you have to do to win is be a Newk’s Rewards member and enter by going to rewards.newks.com/sec”