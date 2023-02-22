Newk's Eatery Signs Six-Unit Deal for Mississippi and Louisiana

Newk’s Eatery announced a new franchisee to its growing family. Skip Russell, owner of Russell Restaurant Group, Inc., has agreed to develop six new restaurants across southern Mississippi and Louisiana. Russell is a resident of Magee, Miss., and has been in the restaurant business for over 26 years, including as a successful franchisee for other brands.

“When looking at other franchises, Newk’s stood out at the top because of its deep-rooted culture in Mississippi,” says Russell. “Newk’s is a household name that has an excellent reputation for great food and service to all its guests. The corporate team made us feel like part of the family from the day we met them, and after several meetings, we knew that we made the right decision in becoming Newk’s franchisees.”

“We are thrilled to have a franchisee with Skip’s experience and familiarity with the brand join our team,” says Newk’s Eatery CEO Frank Paci. “We look forward to him being a significant contributor to the growing brand and family.”