Newk's Eatery Unveils New Christmas Ornament

It’s the most wonderful time of the year for Newk’s Eatery fans! Newk’s has unveiled a new Christmas collectible cup — with a matching Christmas ornament.

Now through Dec. 31, guests can get their hands on the newest Christmas addition to Newk’s collection of reusable cups. And the popular fast-casual restaurant has a special surprise for its fanatics. This holiday season, guests can purchase a Collectible Newk’s Christmas Cup ornament replica to help decorate their Christmas tree. The ornament is available in-store and online at certain Newk’s location for $5.

“We know how excited our fans get about the Newk’s collectible cups, and now, they can get a mini version of the cup and hang on their Christmas tree,” says SVP of Guest Experience, Denise Pedini. “We’re excited for the holiday season and look forward to seeing our guests come to share our fresh food with their families and friends.”

In addition to its collectible cup and ornament, when Newk’s Rewards members purchase a $50 gift card, they’ll receive a $10 bonus in the rewards app. This special bonus in only offered when guests purchase gift cards in-stores.