    Nexstep Commercial Products Promotes Erin Busch to VP of Sales & Marketing

    Industry News | October 18, 2021
    Erin Busch headshot.
    Nexstep Commercial Products
    Erin Busch joined the company in 2010.

    Nexstep Commercial Products, Exclusive Licensee of O-Cedar, announced that Erin E. Busch has been promoted to Vice President Sales &  Marketing. Erin joined the company in 2010 after graduating with a Bachelor of  Science degree in Marketing. She has held various sales and marketing positions  at Nexstep; most recently she was the National Director of Sales & Marketing.  

    Erin works in Nexstep’s Corporate Office in Springfield, Ohio. Todd Leventhal,  President, states, “I am ecstatic to announce Erin’s promotion. I have total  confidence in her ability and am looking forward to Erin leading the sales and  marketing efforts at Nexstep for many years to come.”

    News and information presented in this release has not been corroborated by QSR, Food News Media, or Journalistic, Inc.

    read more