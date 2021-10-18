Nexstep Commercial Products Promotes Erin Busch to VP of Sales & Marketing

Nexstep Commercial Products, Exclusive Licensee of O-Cedar, announced that Erin E. Busch has been promoted to Vice President Sales & Marketing. Erin joined the company in 2010 after graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree in Marketing. She has held various sales and marketing positions at Nexstep; most recently she was the National Director of Sales & Marketing.
Erin works in Nexstep’s Corporate Office in Springfield, Ohio. Todd Leventhal, President, states, “I am ecstatic to announce Erin’s promotion. I have total confidence in her ability and am looking forward to Erin leading the sales and marketing efforts at Nexstep for many years to come.”
